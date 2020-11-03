IPL 13: This win was essential, brought smiles on our faces after four consecutive losses, says DC skipper Iyer

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 3 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Shreyas Iyer feels relieved as the win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday has put the "smile back on the faces" of his side after they had suffered four consecutive losses in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

With this win, DC have qualified for the playoffs and the side will now get two chances to qualify for the finals after finishing second on the points table.

"This win was very essential and it has put smiles on our faces after the four consecutive losses. Today the way we played, it was a comprehensive win. I think all the departments were covered up really well by the players and I am really chuffed by their performance, the way they came up and delivered at the right time," Iyer said at the post-match press conference.

"The second place obviously makes you feel good after the season you had, with all the ups and downs. The IPL is always a rollercoaster journey," he added.

DC will now face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the qualifier one. Mumbai have defeated Delhi twice in the 13th edition of IPL but Iyer thinks the team which consists of "a fearless and amazing bunch of boys" is up for the challenge.



"The Mumbai Indians are one of the best teams. Having said that, I feel we are also a fearless and amazing bunch of boys. It really depends on the day. Obviously, they are pretty much experienced in such [playoff] stages, but the team that has a good attitude and good composure on that given day is going to make it through," said the Delhi skipper.

"I feel that we need to keep things simple and not complicate in pressure situations. The way we have been going, this was a really good win and it's going to be a really good booster as well for us," he added.

Chasing 153, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane started with the bat for Delhi as both batsmen played knocks of 54 and 60 respectively. Delhi won the match by six wickets with six balls to spare.

"He (Rahane) carries a lot of experience in the IPL and the way he paced his innings, it was amazing to see. The loose balls he punished, other than that he was taking single and twos," said Iyer.

"It was a great example and I think he peaked at the right time, just when we needed him. With a few important matches coming up, he will definitely play an important role in them," he added. (ANI)

