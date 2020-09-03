IPL 13: Valvoline joins SunRisers Hyderabad as principle sponsor

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Valvoline Cummins Private Limited on Thursday announced its association with SunRisers Hyderabad, as its principal sponsor for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

SunRisers Hyderabad will be seen sporting Valvoline's logo on their jersey during the tournament.

IPL will be played from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE across three venues --Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. The tournament was originally slated to begin on March 29, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Commenting on the association, K. Shanmugham, SunRisers Hyderabad CEO, said they are looking forward to creating great cricket moments for fans.

"We are very excited to partner Valvoline for the forthcoming season of the Indian Premier League. Valvoline is an eminent brand and we see incredibly strong alignment with them. With our partnership, we look forward to creating great cricket moments for fans and putting up a solid show like every year," Shanmugham said in a statement.

Also, the Valvoline brand, along with the franchise, will be launching campaigns to promote their partnership by rolling out joint initiatives across multiple media platforms to engage with consumers and SunRisers Hyderabad fans across India.

Announcing the tie-up, Sandeep Kalia, Managing Director, Valvoline Cummins Private Limited said, "We are always looking for relevant avenues and associations to engage with our consumers, and this association with a sporting event is a natural extension of the brand ethos. IPL is undoubtedly one of the most popular sporting events in the country, and our choice of IPL as a platform to actively engage with consumers stems from this. We are excited to extend our partnership with such a strong and dedicated team as SunRisers Hyderabad." (ANI)

