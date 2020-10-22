IPL 13: Wanted to deliver 'magical performance' for RCB, says Siraj after heroics against KKR

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 22 (ANI): After guiding Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to a win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), pacer Mohammed Siraj said the franchise supports him a lot and he wanted to deliver a "magical performance" for the team.

Siraj on Wednesday created history as he became the first bowler to bowl two maiden overs in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match. During his first two overs, the pacer clinched three wickets.

The bowler gave away just eight runs from his four overs in the match as RCB restricted KKR to just 84.



"Everyone in the RCB supports me a lot, even the fans. So, I wanted to deliver a magical performance for the team... and it was a magical performance," Siraj said during the post-match press conference.

RCB chased down the target of 85 with eight wickets in hand and 39 balls to spare. Devdutt Padikkal and Gurkeerat Singh Mann played knocks of 25 and 21 respectively as RCB claimed victory in the 14th over.

With this win, RCB has gone to the second position in the points table with 14 points from 10 matches while KKR is at the fourth spot with 10 points.

Siraj also said: "By looking at the wicket, I did not think the ball would swing. Kohli asked me to stay ready to bowl the new ball. I was practicing bowling the new ball... When I got the opportunity, I backed my strength." (ANI)

