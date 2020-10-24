IPL 13: Wanted to restrict CSK under 100, says Pollard

Sharjah [UAE], October 23 (ANI): Mumbai Indians stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard has said that they wanted to restrict Chennai Super Kings under 100 runs after pacers, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah had dismantled the top order.

Ishan Kishan guided Mumbai Indians to an easy victory with a powerful 68 of 37 balls over CSK here at Sharjah Cricket Ground on Friday.

Pollard said getting a couple of wickets early puts you in the game but to get four-five wickets was a fantastic effort by the bowlers.

"It's part and parcel of it, sometimes you don't actually have to be a leader, I know a thing or two. So it was just a matter of me stepping in and it came off tonight," Pollard told the host broadcaster Star Sports after at the post-match presentation.



"It was just a matter of making the right decisions, not giving them freebies. We wanted to bowl them out under 100 but Sam batted well. I think it was a total team effort. Two-three wickets early puts you in the game and to get 4-5 is fantastic," he added.

Kishan smashed his fifth IPL half-century while Quinton de Kock slammed 46 runs off 37 balls to hand Mumbai Indians an easy 10-wicket victory. This was the first-time CSK ever lost an IPL match by 10 wickets.

"And then the openers going out and finishing off and not leaving any uncertainty was good. We want to finish top two and it's a matter of getting the points and then think about the opponents," Pollard continued.

"There's always room for improvement, myself making some mistakes on the field, guys not being aware in certain situations. Maybe it's no technical, but it's things you need to speak about," he added.

With this win, Mumbai Indians regained the top spot in the points table with 14 points from 10 games. They will next face Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. (ANI)

