IPL 13: Warne wants on-field umpire's decision to be removed after captain takes review

Sharjah [UAE], November 3 (ANI): Former Australia cricketer Shane Warne on Tuesday stressed that the on-field umpire's decision should be removed after a captain takes a review.

Warne's remarks came as Mumbai Indians' Kieron Pollard was adjudged not out based on umpire's call after Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) took a review.



Rashid Khan, in the 15th over, made a huge LBW appeal but the on-field umpire declared it not out after which, SRH took a review. However, the third umpire decided to stick with the umpire's call.

Warner took to Twitter and wrote: "I'm going to keep banging on about this. If a captain reviews a decision-then the on field umpires decision should be removed-as you can't have the same ball being out or not out! Once this happens, it's simple and clear-whether it should be out or not! @BCCI @ICC @HomeOfCricket."

After being asked to bat first, Mumbai Indians managed to score 149 runs from their allotted 20 overs. Pollard was the highest run-getter from the side as he played a knock of 41 runs. (ANI)

