IPL 13: Warner hails Williamson's 'masterclass' knock against RCB

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 6 (ANI): Kane Williamson starred with the bat to guide Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and skipper David Warner had no hesitation in saying that it was a "masterclass" knock from the New Zealand captain.

Williamson smashed his 14th IPL half-century while Jason Holder played a cautious knock as SRH kept their finals hope alive after defeating RCB by six-wicket in the Eliminator here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday.

Warner praised Williamson for his gutsy knock and said in the end a team needs to have a guy like the Kiwi skipper for the support.

"What a masterclass from Kane, he's done it for years for New Zealand. With the class of batting line up they had, you obviously knew there was something in that wicket with the new ball holding. You had to wait for the ball to be overpitched," Warner told host broadcaster Star Sports after the match.

"The spinners bowled quite slow, fantastic through the middle overs. But end of the day, when you have a guy like Kane at the end," he added.



Warner also explained the decision to hold T Natarajan for the last 10 overs and congratulated the pacer for the newborn baby.

"Last few games have taken a bit out. We had to beat the top three to make it first, and we had to knock out three again. We had to sort of change our strategy around the first six, bowl Sandy and Jase with 5 in the powerplay, hold Natarajan and Rash for the middle overs," Warner said.

"We had to work out a formula and it's going well. Congratulations to Natarajan and his wife, they had a baby this morning. What a gift for the little one," the SRH skipper added.

SRH will now face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 here on Sunday (November 8). The winner of that match will play the summit clash against Mumbai Indians.

"Bit close for my liking. Delhi is a fantastic team, we've spoken about their world-class bowling. Shikhar is in form, Shreyas as well who is a linchpin for them," Warner signed-off. (ANI)

