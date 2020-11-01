IPL 13: Wasn't surprising to see so much dew here in Sharjah, says Warner

Sharjah [UAE], October 31 (ANI): After registering a comprehensive five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), SunRisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner on Saturday said that it was not surprising to see so much dew in Sharjah.

Wriddhiman Saha and Jason Holder played knocks of 39 and 26 respectively as SunRisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by five wickets here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The Warner-led side registered a comprehensive win as they won the match with 35 balls to spare.

With this win, SunRisers Hyderabad have now climbed to the fourth spot in the points table with 12 points from 13 matches. On the other hand, RCB is in second place with 14 points from 13 matches.



"Losing Vijay Shankar is a big miss. For us, we have worked out, how to go about at the top of the order. With the bowling, the credit goes to them. The wicket is slowing up a bit, the bowlers got to adapt to it. Tonight the bowlers have executed it well. Dubai has been the same, I think it gets dewy here. It wasn't a surprise at all," Warner told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

"Holder's a great all-rounder. To bowl a bouncer against someone like him, you have to dig it very short. It's great to have that consistency. We knew we had to win today, and that's the case in the next game. In 2016 we had to win three games and we did that," he added.

Earlier, SunRisers Hyderabad's bowlers did not let RCB fly away and as a result, Virat Kohli's side was restricted to 120/7 in the allotted twenty overs.

Joshua Philippe top-scored for RCB as he played a knock of 32 runs while for SRH, Sandeep Sharma and Jason Holder scalped two wickets each.

SRH will next take on Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, November 3 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. (ANI)

