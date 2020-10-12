IPL 13: We bowled really well as a unit, says Krunal Pandya

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 12 (ANI): After registering a comfortable five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians' all-rounder Krunal Pandya hailed the bowling performance of his side and said every bowler played their role perfectly.

Mumbai Indians chased down a total of 163 with five wickets in hand and two balls to spare against Delhi Capitals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav played knocks of 53 each for Mumbai Indians. For Delhi Capitals, Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with the figures of 2-28.

"We bowled really well as a unit, especially in the powerplay we got the early breakthrough. In the T20 format, whenever you get the early breakthrough, the pressure is more on the opposition, we did not concede too many runs in the death overs, in between, Chahar also really bowled well, it was a good team effort," said Krunal at the post-match press conference.

"It is a blessing, we have three bowlers who can bowl at 140 consistently, for any team to have three bowlers who can bowl quick and swing the ball is really good. I am happy with the way I bowled against Delhi Capitals, my strength has been varying the pace, I was able to execute the plans overall, obviously, you have to see the strength of the batsman and their strength," he added.



Batting first, Delhi Capitals had posted a total of 162/4 in the allotted twenty overs, owing to an unbeaten 69-run knock by Shikhar Dhawan. For Mumbai Indians, Krunal Pandya was the standout bowler as he returned with the figures of 2-26 in his four overs.

Talking about Mumbai Indians' run-chase, Krunal said: "160-odd target is really tricky because when you have 180 you know you have to go hard and when you are chasing 140 odd, then you can take your time. In-between totals are really tricky, we got a good start, the way Surya and Quinny batted, they did not allow the opposition bowlers to settle."

With this win, Mumbai Indians went to the top of the IPL 2020 standings with 10 points from seven matches.

"We have played quality cricket in all the games, we have a four-day break and it is a much-deserved break, we will reassess as to what we have done right in the tournament so far. We have done so many things right that is why we are at the top of the table. But overall, as a team, we have done really well in all the games. We will work on things so that we are stronger in the second half of the tournament," Krunal said.

Delhi Capitals will next lock horns with Rajasthan Royals on October 14 while Mumbai Indians will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on October 16. (ANI)

