IPL 13: We failed to build partnerships, says Warner

Sharjah [UAE], October 4 (ANI): After suffering a 34-run defeat against Mumbai Indians, SunRisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner said that the side failed to built partnerships in the middle to finish the game in their favour.

Chasing a massive target of 209 runs, SRH got off to a decent start with openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow smashing regular boundaries. Both formed a 34-run partnership before Boult got hold of Bairstow (25) in the fifth over.

Manish Pandey then came out to bat and took the team over the 50-run mark, along with Warner. Pandey played a knock of 30 runs from 19 balls before James Pattinson dismissed him in the 10th over.

Kane Williamson then joined Warner on the field and the duo took the team over the 100-run mark in the 11th over. Williamson only scored three runs before getting out and Priyam Garg also failed to impress. Rahul Chahar caught a stunning catch to send Garg (8) back to the pavilion in the 15th over, bowled by Krunal Pandya.

In the next over, Pattinson handed Mumbai Indians with the much-needed breakthrough of Warner (60). Abhishek Sharma and Abdul Samad then took the field but both of them were dismissed in the 19th over by Bumrah.

Mumbai Indians bowlers continued to dominate the match as the team registered their third win in this season.

"Looking at the stats, their two experienced bowlers bowled well in the middle overs. That wicket during the day is a little bit slower. It was holding up a fraction. Obviously, 209 on the board, we tried to go 10 an over, but we couldn't get a partnership strung together long enough," Warner told the host broadcaster Star Sports after the match.

Hyderabad made two changes in the playing eleven as they brought in Sandeep Sharma and Siddarth Kaul in place of injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed.

According to Warner, bowlers failed to execute on plans in the death overs as Mumbai Indians added 71 runs in the last five overs of the innings.





"Two new guys coming in today with Bhuvi injured as well. A lot of things we can work on in training. I counted probably seven or eight full tosses towards the back end. From the execution point of view, we didn't nail that," he said.

Earlier, opener Quinton de Kock's fifty powered Mumbai Indians to 208/5.

After opting to bat first, Mumbai had a bad start as skipper Rohit Sharma (6) was caught behind the stumps by Jonny Bairstow off Sandeep Sharma in the first over.

Suryakumar Yadav then joined Quinton de Kock in the middle and stitched a 42-run partnership. Yadav played a 27-run knock off 18 balls including six fours before he was picked by Siddarth Kaul in the last over of the powerplay.

Ishan Kishan and de Kock then added some quick runs to the scoreboard and built a 78-run partnership for the third wicket. The wicketkeeper-batsman scored 67 runs studded with fours sixes and as many boundaries.

Rashid Khan scalped Quinton in the 14th over. In the next over, Sandeep Sharma bagged Kishan as Manish Pandey took a spectacular catch at long-on. Kishan amassed 31 runs.

Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard added 41-run for the fourth wicket. Pandya scored 28 runs off 19 balls.

Krunal Pandya had a brilliant cameo with the bat as he scored 20* off four balls while Pollard remained unbeaten on 25 runs.

For Hyderabad, Sandeep Sharma and Siddarth Kaul claimed two wickets each. (ANI)

