IPL 13: We had two-three sessions with wet towels to tackle dew, says Tewatia

Dubai [UAE], September 25 (ANI): After winning their opening game of the season by 16 runs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals spinner Rahul Tewatia said the preparations with the wet towels to tackle dew has helped him during the clash.

Tewatia bagged three crucial wickets -- Shane Watson, Sam Curran, and Ruturaj Gaikwad. The spinner ended up with the figures of 3-37 from his four overs.

"We had two-three sessions with wet towels in order to tackle dew when we were practicing with a wet towel, there was not much dew, but in the match against CSK, there was a lot of dew and now we know that dew is there so we will prepare for it more," Tewatia said in a video posted by franchise's official Twitter handle.



"Sanju Samson hit Piyush Chawla for so many runs so my first question to Samson was about the wicket as to whether the pitch is flat? Samson then told me that CSK spinners did not bowl good lengths. He also told me that the back of length ball was gripping a bit so we decided that we will bowl this particular length," he added.

The wicketkeeper-batsman Samson, who had a great outing in the game, scored 74 runs from just 32 balls which helped Rajasthan Royals reach 216/7 in the allotted twenty overs. Skipper Steve Smith made 69 runs. The game-changing moment came in the final over of Rajasthan's innings with Jofra Archer smashing CSK's Lungi Ngidi for 30 runs.

Samson revealed that he has been focusing on his fitness and batting really hard now.

"From the last one year, I have been working really hard on my fitness and batting. The results are showing now and I am very happy. Jofra was eating something when we lost two-three wickets in quick succession, so I told him that Joftra we would need your two-three sixes today, and he told me that there is no way I would get batting. We scored 200 but still, the match got so close. I hope Jofra keeps scoring more and more runs for us," Samson said.

Rajasthan Royals will play against Kings XI Punjab at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 27. (ANI)

