IPL 13: We lost wickets at the crucial time, says Mayank Agarwal

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 10 (ANI): Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) lost the match against Kolkata Knight Riders after having a good start and the opening batsman Mayank Agarwal feels that the reason was losing wickets at the crucial time.

KKR bowlers staged a late comeback to defeat KXIP by two runs in a nail-biting thriller here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday.

While chasing, KXIP collapsed from 149/2 to 158/5 in the last two overs as KKR bowlers made a comeback to clinch the final ball thriller.

"We just lost wickets. It wasn't easy for the new batsman to come in and score. We lost wickets at the crucial time and we had to pay for it," said Mayank in the virtual press conference.

For KXIP, Ravi Bishnoi bowled really well and picked an important wicket of Eoin Morgan.



"I think Ravi Bishnoi has been fantastic. He has been bowling really well. He is showing great character. He is always willing to take the aggressive option which is a good thing," said Mayank.

Arshdeep Singh too played a key role in the KXIP bowling as he gave away just 25 runs.

"He is been bowling extremely well, even in the last game he had bowled really well," Mayank said.

KXIP needed 14 runs off the final over but Sunil Narine's exceptional bowling performance denied Punjab a much-needed win. In the final ball, Glenn Maxwell smashed a four that almost looked a six as KXIP lost the match by 2 runs.

"It's gonna be hard. It's not gonna be easy. But we have to move on, seven more matches left and we must look towards the positive and play good cricket," said the opening batsman.

KXIP will next lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday. (ANI)

