IPL 13: We missed the services of Boult and Bumrah, admits skipper Rohit

Sharjah [UAE], November 4 (ANI): Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have been the mainstay in Mumbai Indians bowling line up and skipper Rohit Sharma admitted that the team "certainly" missed them against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.

SRH thrashed Mumbai Indians by 10 wickets. With this win, SRH qualified for the playoffs and the side finished third in the points table with 14 points.

Mumbai Indians weren't able to get a breakthrough as SRH chased down the target with 17 balls to spare.

Bumrah and Boult both feature in the list of top five wicket-takers in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

"We certainly weren't expecting a result like that, probably our worst performance of the season. We want to leave this performance right. Having said we wanted to try out different things as we had already qualified, try different combinations, different batting orders but it didn't work out for us," said Rohit in the post-match presentation.



"These two (Boult and Bumrah) guys have been are wicket-taking bowlers. They have come out really good for us, have always given us breakthroughs. Certainly, we miss them today but we had to manage their workload as they have been playing consistently," he continued.

"And the travelling doesn't make it easier also so we wanted to make sure they get few days off and get ready for playoffs," Rohit added.

Mumbai Indians Hardik Pandya too was rested for the game and the skipper said they just wanted to give the all-rounder some break and try out the bench strength.

"Fitness-wise he (Hardik Pandya) is fine. We just wanted to give break and provide an opportunity to some other guys but I am sure he will be ready for the playoffs," said Rohit

Mumbai Indians will now player Qualifier 1 against Delhi Capitals and the winner of that match will progress to the finals.

On the other hand, SRH will face off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the eliminator. (ANI)

