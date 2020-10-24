IPL 13: We need to see where we actually went wrong, says Dhoni

Sharjah [UAE], October 23 (ANI): After a disappointing 10-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni said that the side needs to analyse their journey in the tournament right from the second game to find out what went wrong for them.

After pacers, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah dismantled Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Ishan Kishan guided Mumbai Indians to an easy victory with a powerful 68 of 37 balls here at Sharjah Cricket Ground.

Kishan smashed his fifth IPL half-century while Quinton de Kock slammed 46 runs off 37 balls to hand Mumbai Indians an easy 10-wicket victory. This was the first-time CSK ever lost an IPL match by 10 wickets.

"It does hurt. What you need to see is what are the things that are going wrong. Especially this year, it hasn't been our year. Whether you lose by 8 or 10 wickets, it hardly matters, but where we are at this stage of the tournament, it does hurt. What you need to see is where we actually went wrong, right from the second game. It was more about bowling. Rayudu got injured, the other batsman were maybe not there 200 per cent and in cricket when you're going through a tough phase, you need a bit of luck," Dhoni told host broadcaster Star Sports in the post-match presentation.

The wicket-keeper further added that nothing has gone on their side in the tournament so far and added that the team failed to play to its potential.



"The games we wanted to bat first, we haven't won the toss, and there's no dew and all of a sudden when we bat first there's dew. Whenever you're not doing well, there can be a 100 reasons, but one of the main things you ask yourself is whether you've played to the potential you've got no matter the conditions," he added.

According to Dhoni, CSK will now plan for the next IPL season and they will give opportunities to youngsters in the remaining three games of this season.

"It's part and parcel, you can't always think the result will go your way. You try to do the toughest thing, even when you're getting hurt, you try to smile and take it on the chin. I feel the boys have done that, they've tried to perform. I think it's important for us to have a clear picture of next year. There are lots of ifs and buts - auction, where the venues will be. The coming three games will be an ideal opportunity to give platforms. See some of the youngsters in preparation for the next year, see who will bat and who bowls at the death and soaks the pressure. A few more who are on the bench will get games in the coming three games," Dhoni said.

Earlier after being asked to bat first, CSK were stunned by fierce bowling performance by Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rahul Chahar. The MS Dhoni-led side was only able to score 114 runs in their allotted 20 overs courtesy of a gutsy knock by Sam Curran (52).

CSK will play against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, October 25. (ANI)

