IPL 13: We ticked all the boxes against KKR, says Suryakumar Yadav

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 24 (ANI): Mumbai Indians' batsman Suryakumar Yadav believes that the side displayed a brilliant performance against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as the side was able to tick all the boxes.

Mumbai Indians defeated KKR by 49 runs for their first win in this year's IPL. Rohit Sharma was awarded 'Man of the Match' for his knock of 80 runs.

"Talking about batting, it was a brilliant wicket, during the last game we had a chat as a group of getting 180 odd runs. In the match against KKR, we ticket that box completely. We just kept our basics right," Suryakumar Yadav told Rahul Chahar in a video posted on the official website of IPL.

"The energy on the field when we went to defend the score was amazing, that's what we discussed in the team meeting that we will stay positive and clear in our minds. Till the last bowl was bowled, the energy was spot on," he added.

Batting first, Mumbai posted a total of 195/5 in the allotted twenty overs. Rohit Sharma scored 80 runs while Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with 47 runs.



KKR bowlers consistently bowled short and Rohit fully capitalised on those deliveries.

Defending 195, Mumbai did a brilliant task of not giving much away and Trent Boult, James Pattinson, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rahul Chahar all got two wickets each.

"The pitch was the same, bowling turned out well in the match against KKR, whatever we planned for every batsman, we were able to execute that. Our fielding effort was nice too," Rahul Chahar said.

Bumrah got the crucial wickets of Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell.

In the end, KKR's Pat Cummins played a quickfire knock of 33 runs, but Mumbai had sealed the victory by then.

Mumbai Indians will next lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday, September 28. (ANI)

