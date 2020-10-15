IPL 13: We would have liked 15 runs lesser, says KXIP spinner M Ashwin

Sharjah [UAE], October 15 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Chris Morris finished the innings in style against Kings XI Punjab on Thursday as he hit Mohammad Shami for twin sixes off the last two balls as RCB reached 171/6 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The last two overs saw RCB pick 32 runs, but the KXIP bowlers did a great job to restrict RCB below the 200-run mark at a ground which has seen teams plunder scores over 200 at will.

Speaking with the host broadcasters during the mid innings break, Murugan Ashwin said that the team wanted 15 runs less, but KXIP have the batting to chase the total down.



"We would have liked 15 runs lesser, but we can chase this down. It was gripping a bit and I am sure the wicket has changed. It isn't what it was at the start of the tournament. It is scuffing up a lot more when compared to our game against the Royals, and not much dew out there," he said.

Asked about the plan going into the match, Ashwin said: "We saw how the last game played out and just wanted to make sure we utilized the pitch well."

He bowled well to finish with figures of 2/23 and said he was looking to mix it up. "I just try and do well in all the games that I play, happy to contribute to the team. Last year I wasn't using my wrong 'uns much, but this year it is coming out well," he smiled.

Skipper Virat Kohli had earlier held the innings together as he hit a 39-ball 48 before Shami first dismissed AB de Villiers and then Kohli in the 18th over. But Shami would want to forget his last over as he was sent on a leather hunt by Morris. (ANI)

