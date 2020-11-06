IPL 13: We'll come out with solid mindset, says Iyer after losing Qualifier 1

Dubai [UAE], November 5 (ANI): Despite losing Qualifier 1 against Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer remained positive and said that the team will come out with a solid mindset in their coming games.

With a dominating 57-run win over Delhi, Mumbai have reached the finals of the IPL and will play the winner of Qualifier 2 in the summit clash on Tuesday, November 10.

On the other hand, Delhi will play against the winner of the Eliminator clash between SunRisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore to book a final berth.

Chasing a mammoth target of 201, Delhi were only able to post 143/8 in their 20 overs. All-rounder Marcus Stoinis and Axar Patel were the only two batsmen who got going in the game for Delhi. Stoinis smashed 65 off 46 balls including three sixes and six fours while Patel scored 42 off 33 balls.

For Mumbai, Bumrah bagged four wickets while Boult clinched two scalps.

"Very tough. I don't want to talk anything negative about the side, but going forward we have to make sure we come out with a solid mindset. We were on top of the game especially in that phase when we got two wickets, and they were 110 for in 13 or 14 overs. That is when we should have capitalised more. We could have chased 170 on this wicket. It is part and parcel of the game. Every night can't be yours. We just talk about the opportunities we have," Iyer told host broadcaster Star Sports after the match.

"It is not easy to be in the bubble and follow the same routine every day. The practice we have put in, the hard work, it is really tremendous. Ashwin was brilliant. He is always there, offering something for the team. He plays with the batsmen's minds. Great to have his inputs as a captain. All the batsmen in their team are in great touch, especially when Hardik and Pollard come down the order, and their top-order batsmen have full freedom and are in great form. So it is not easy to control them," he added.



Earlier, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya played knocks of 55 and 37 respectively as Mumbai Indians posted a total of 200/5 in the allotted twenty overs.

Sent into bat first, Mumbai Indians got off to a bad start as the side lost its skipper Rohit Sharma (0) in the second over of the innings. Ravichandran Ashwin had the right-handed batsman adjudged leg-before wicket.

Suryakumar Yadav then joined Quinton de Kock in the middle and the duo kept hammering Delhi's bowlers to all around the park and as a result, Mumbai Indians were poised well at 63/1 after the end of the sixth over.

De Kock and Suryakumar eventually put together a partnership of 62 runs, and it was Ashwin who once again provided a breakthrough to Delhi as he dismissed De Kock (40), reducing Mumbai Indians to 78/2 in the eighth over.

Suryakumar Yadav, who was playing well, brought up his half-century in the 12th over, but as soon as he reached the landmark, he was sent back to the pavilion on 51.

In the very next over, Ashwin sent big-hitter Kieron Pollard (0) back to the pavilion, reducing Mumbai Indians 101/4 in the 13th over.

Krunal Pandya next joined Ishan Kishan in the middle and the duo added quickfire 39 runs for the fifth wicket. But in trying to accelerate the innings, Krunal (13) ended up losing his wicket in the 17th over to Marcus Stoinis.

In the final two overs, Hardik Pandya and Ishan added 38 runs more to the total and as a result, Mumbai posted a score of 200. For Mumbai, Ishan and Pandya remained unbeaten on 55 and 37 respectively. (ANI)

