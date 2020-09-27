IPL 13: You will see Hardik bowl soon, says Zaheer Khan

Dubai [UAE], September 27 (ANI): Ahead of their clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians, Director of Cricket Operations, Zaheer Khan said all-rounder Hardik Pandya will soon be available to bowl for the side.

Pandya has not bowled in the two games of the side so far. Zaheer admitted his services in the bowling changes the equation of the side.

Pandya is playing competitive cricket after a gap of one year as he sustained a lower back injury in October last year.



"Well, we are all expecting him to bowl. He is someone who really changes the balance of any side when he is bowling. He understands that but we have to listen to his body. That is something the conversation which we are having in consultation with the physios. We are looking forward for him to bowl. He is very keen and really wanting to bowl. We just have to wait and be patient and listen to his body as I said earlier," Zaheer said in a virtual pre-match conference.

"At the end of the day for any bowler, injuries play a huge role. We are happy that he is there as a batter with full fitness contributing so that is the exciting part. You will see him bowl soon," he added.

When asked about the team preparations to tackle dew Zaheer said, "So far in the tournament, the dew has not been that bigger factor because the matches are starting early which have been working well for the bowlers. In a few games you might see some dew coming in which bowlers are now used to, they are experienced enough to understand what are the things needed with the wet bowl."

Mumbai Indians will take on RCB at Dubai International Stadium on Monday, September 28. (ANI)

