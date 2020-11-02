IPL 13: Young lads stood up for us when pressure was on, reckons KKR bowling coach Mills

Dubai [UAE], November 2 (ANI): Pat Cummins' four-wicket haul helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeat Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday but for bowling coach Kyle Mills it was the resilience shown by youngsters Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, and Shivam Mavi that made the difference.

"Resilient is the word which we can use across all facets of life. In cricket, the thing gets really tough and few guys really stood up today, the young lads Nagarkoti, Varun, Shivam Mavi playing some under the same condition," said Mills in a video on the KKR website.

"You guys stepped up when pressure was on and if cricket is the life, you need to hold onto that feeling and those emotions and know the fact that you get through tough situations where you need resilient to get through," he added.

Before the game, KKR were languishing at the bottom of the table.

With this win, the Morgan-led side has moved to the fourth spot in the points table with 14 points from 14 matches. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals is now out from the playoff contention after losing the match against KKR.



KKR head coach Brendon McCullum praised the intent shown by the players in the must-win game.

"We could have said we didn't win the toss, conditions were against us or this is not our year but each time we managed to find out the way," said McCullum

"The intent shown by leaders, in particular, was outstanding, who knows what happens from. We may or may not qualify but for me, the guys have what we needed to do today," he added.

In the match, Dinesh Karthik took a flying catch to dismiss in-form batsman Ben Stokes. The fielding coach James Foster said that it was the game-changing moment.

"DK, it was a hell of a catch tonight!. That was a real game-changer. What I enjoyed about the catch is everyone celebrated with you," said Foster. (ANI)

