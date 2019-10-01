IPL 2020 auction to take place in Kolkata

London [UK], Oct 1 (ANI): The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the 2020 edition will take place in Kolkata on December 19 this year.

The auctions have traditionally been held in Bengaluru, but this time the authorities have opted for a change. This year's auction will be the last small one before franchises disband next year and prepare to assemble fresh squads from 2021 at a mega auction, ESPN Cricinfo reported.

The last big IPL auction took place in January 2018 and in that, franchises were permitted to retain five players before building new squads.

All eight franchises were informed that the trading window would close on November 14 this year.

The franchises were originally allotted Rs 85 crore to prepare their squad for 2020. Each franchise will also have an additional purse of Rs 3 crore in addition to the balance in their purse from the last auction.

Delhi Capitals have the biggest balance - Rs 8.2 crore, followed by Rajasthan Royals - Rs 7.15 crore, Kolkata Knight Riders Rs 6.05 crore, Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs 5.3 crore, Kings XI Punjab Rs 3.7 crore, Chennai Super Kings Rs 3.2 crore, Mumbai Indians Rs 3.05 crore and Royal Challengers Bangalore Rs 1.8 crore.

The last year's IPL was won by Mumbai Indians as they defeated MS Dhoni-led side Chennai Super Kings in the finals of the 2019 tournament. (ANI)

