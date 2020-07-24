IPL 2020: NZC to give NOCs to its players, CA waiting for BCCI confirmation

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has confirmed that it will be issuing No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to its players who are set to play Indian Premier League (IPL) this year.

While Cricket Australia (CA) has said that it would make its considerations when the BCCI makes an official announcement about the IPL.

NZC's spokesperson Richard Boock confirmed to ANI that it would be issuing NOCs to its players. He also said that the board has left it to the players whether they want to participate in the tournament or not.

"Yes, NZC will be issuing NOCs for New Zealand players participating in the IPL," Boock confirmed to ANI via e-mail.

"We leave it up to the players to decide whether or not they want to participate and request NOCs," he added.

When ANI contacted Cricket Australia regarding the topic of NOCs, the representative from the board replied: "Should the tournament be confirmed, Cricket Australia would then make its considerations accordingly."

There are six Kiwi cricketers who are set to play IPL this year and they are -- Kane Williamson (SunRisers Hyderabad), Trent Boult (Mumbai Indians), Mitchell McClenaghan (Mumbai Indians), Jimmy Neesham (Kings XI Punjab), Lockie Ferguson (Kolkata Knight Riders), and Mitchell Santner (Chennai Super Kings).

Meanwhile, there are 14 cricketers from Australia who will be playing in the Indian T20 tournament this year.

Aaron Finch (RCB), Josh Philippe (RCB), Kane Richardson (RCB), Chris Lynn (Mumbai Indians), Nathan Coulter-Nile (Mumbai Indians), Josh Hazelwood (CSK), Shane Watson (CSK), Alex Carey (Delhi Capitals), Marcus Stoinis (Delhi Capitals), Glenn Maxwell (Kings XI Punjab), Pat Cummins (KKR), Chris Green (KKR), Steve Smith (Rajasthan Royals), and Andrew Tye (Rajasthan Royals).

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is likely to start from September 19, sources within the BCCI said on Thursday.

After the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the postponement of the T20 World Cup, there is a window from September 19 to November 10 to go ahead with the IPL, the source further added.

However, the final decision will only be taken in the IPL governing council meeting.

"So we discussed this date (September 19 to November 8), we had an informal discussion on dates but a final decision will only be taken in the governing council meeting. We also have to discuss other things including training camp, SOP, etc. More clarity can only come after the meeting," the source told ANI.

Earlier, IPL governing council chairman Brijesh Patel had confirmed that the 13th edition of the league will be played in the UAE.

"IPL 2020 which was postponed due to coronavirus will now be held in UAE," Patel had told ANI on Tuesday.

This year's IPL was slated to commence from March 29 but the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)