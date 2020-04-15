IPL 2020 postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus: BCCI

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday confirmed that the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has been postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"IPL 2020 season has been postponed indefinitely," sources within BCCI told ANI.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India will remain under lockdown till May 3 to contain COVID-19 cases. Earlier, the 21-day lockdown announced by the PM last month was ended on Tuesday.

"Till 20th April, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. States which will not let hotspots increase, they could be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions," Modi informed the nation in a televised address.

The IPL was scheduled to begin from March 29, but the tournament had to be postponed until April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the time of BCCI's announcement, the Central government had also suspended all visas to India till April 15 as part of measures to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 11,439, including 9,756 active cases. So far, 1,305 patients have been cured and discharged while 377 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

