IPL 2020: U-19 pacer Sushant Mishra among five net bowlers accompanying RCB

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 20 (ANI): Sushant Mishra, a U-19 bowler, is among the five net bowlers who will be accompanying Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

The franchise on Thursday confirmed that they are taking a contingent of 40 people with them to the UAE.

Among these 40, 21 are players, 14 are part of the staff including coaches and physiotherapists.

The remaining five are net bowlers, namely Aman Kumar (Haryana), Chetan Sakariya (Saurashtra), Pravin Dubey (Karnataka), Aditya Thakare (Vidharbha), and Sushant Mishra (U19 bowler).

Mishra was last seen in action in the U19 World Cup earlier this year.

The franchise on Thursday also confirmed that they would be reaching Dubai on August 21.

"RCB team will reach Dubai on August 21 and start a three-week camp with Indian and international players in collaboration with Mike Hesson and Simon Katich from August 29 onwards," the franchise said in a statement.

Initially scheduled to start in March, the 2020 edition of the IPL was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the 13th edition of the IPL will be played from September 19 to November 10, across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

Mike Hesson is the Director of Cricket for RCB this year while Simon Katich will be the coach of the franchise. (ANI)

