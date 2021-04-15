IPL 2021: A very big bitter pill to swallow, says Warner after SRH's loss

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 15 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner was deeply hurt after his side lost their Indian Premier League (IPL) game from a winning position against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday.

Warner's half-century had put SRH on course of a victory but Shahbaz Ahmed ran through their middle order to help RCB register a thrilling win at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

SRH skipper feels his side needs to have a big partnership in the middle overs if they want to get over the line.

"Look, it was just about building a partnership and I was quite disappointed with how we went - cross-batted shots against left-arm orthodox. It just hurts," Warner told host broadcaster Star Sports after the match.



"We have another three games here, the wickets are going to get better here. We need to try to take powerplay wickets and need to have one big partnership in the middle," he added.

SRH was right on track for a win with Warner and Manish Pandey stitching an 83-run stand for the second wicket but the side lost the plot in the middle overs. SRH collapsed from 96/1 to 123/6 within 4.4 overs and was managed 143/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Shahbaz picked three key wickets and delivered when RCB needed him the most.

In the ongoing IPL, teams are struggling to chase in Chennai as batting becomes slightly difficult in the second innings. On Tuesday, KKR too lost the match from the winning position against Mumbai Indians.

"A very big bitter pill to swallow. Obviously Maxi batted well, but our bowlers did well to restrict them. The last four games here the team batting second should've won the game. Last night's game was an example and we played an identical game," said Warner.

SRH will next lock horns with Mumbai Indians on Saturday. (ANI)

