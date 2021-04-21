IPL 2021: Always try to defeat Rohit in flight and not give him pace, says Mishra

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 21 (ANI): Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra has said that he always looks to beat Rohit Sharma in flight and he always looks to bowl the ball outside the Mumbai Indians' skipper zone.

Leg-spinner Mishra spun a web over Mumbai Indians before Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith played knocks of 45 and 33 respectively as Delhi Capitals registered a win here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. Mishra had picked four wickets to help Delhi Capitals restrict Mumbai Indians to 137/9.

Delhi Capitals needed 15 runs in the last two overs and Shimron Hetmyer and Lalit Yadav ensured the side didn't falter at the end. Moreover, Jasprit Bumrah's two no-balls in the penultimate over made the job a lot easier for the batsmen.



"Obviously, I am feeling good with my performance as it came against the Mumbai Indians. Mumbai has the experience of playing here in Chennai but we managed to defeat them here. I am happy with my performance. I always try to bowl the ball outside Rohit's zone and I do not give him pace. I always try to defeat him in flight so that he trys a shot that is not his strength," Mishra told Prithvi Shaw in a video posted on the official website of IPL.

"I bowled the ball to stop the run flow so it can be said that I was lucky to take the wicket of Ishan Kishan. I will always try to as many wickets and it feel really food if I am able to break the record of Lasith Malinga for taking most number of wickets in the IPL," he added.

Mumbai Indians were cruising towards a mammoth total having scored 55 runs in the first six overs but Mishra wreaked havoc and dismantled the batting order removing Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, and Ishan Kishan.

Delhi is now placed at the second spot in the IPL points table with 6 points from four games. The side will next take on SunRisers Hyderabad on Sunday. (ANI)

