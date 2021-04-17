IPL 2021: Avesh Khan, Woakes put in some 'hard yards' ahead of Punjab Kings game

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): Delhi Capitals pace bowling duo Avesh Khan and Chris Woakes on Saturday trained hard ahead of the match against Punjab Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Delhi Capitals lost a close game against Rajasthan Royals as Chris Morris and Jaydev Unadkat scored 27 runs off the final two overs to clinch a thrilling win on Thursday.

Delhi Capitals on Saturday shared a video in which two pacers were seen toiling hard in the nets ahead of the weekend clash.

"Putting in some hard yards in before our game this weekend @ChrisWoakes," Delhi Capitals tweeted.



Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals fast bowler Anrich Nortje said one should never underestimate any team in a tournament like IPL as they can come good on any given day.

"There's no team that's got a bad team so every side is really competitive, and it can come off for anyone on any day. We are definitely not going to underestimate anyone and hopefully, we can bring our A-game," said Nortje in a Delhi Capitals' release.

Nortje has joined the team bubble on Friday after three Covid-19 negative test results. The pacer had got a false COVID-19 positive result which saw him having to stay in quarantine for longer even as teammate Kagiso Rabada came out and was a part of the game against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.

"Ten days in the room was quite a lot for me. It was nice to get out, run around and bowl a bit. I really enjoyed it and hopefully I can build it up from here on," said Nortje.

Delhi Capitals will be looking to bounce back when they take on Punjab Kings in their third encounter of the IPL 2021 here at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. (ANI)

