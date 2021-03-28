IPL 2021: Buttler to link up with RR squad on Monday

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI): England's stand-in ODI skipper Jos Buttler on Saturday confirmed that he would be joining the Rajasthan Royals squad on Monday for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

While answering an ANI query during a virtual press conference on Saturday, Buttler said he would link up with the Rajasthan Royals squad in Mumbai. He also said the cash-rich league will play an important role with the T20 World Cup coming up at the end of the year.

"Yes (when asked whether Buttler will join RR squad on Monday). To an extent, this year's IPL will be most important. I have played a number of IPLs, have gotten used to the conditions having played a lot of cricket here. We also had one T20 World Cup in India as well in 2016.



"Playing in probably one of the biggest T20 competitions in the world with the best players before the World Cup, would be brilliant preparation for a World Cup. So excited to play in IPL, it's naturally a good time to have an IPL," Buttler said.

Elaborating further on the IPL, Buttler said: "After this game, we travel to Mumbai to join up with Rajasthan Royals squad. Our first game is not until the 12th, a little bit of downtime between now and then, so we can have some time away from the game and refresh ourselves. There are challenges about the bubble life and those kinds of things, it is about managing those things. IPL is a huge tournament and really excited to play in that. It gives you a lot of energy just the thought about playing in this tournament."

Buttler also confirmed that he would be having his family around for this year's IPL and he thanked both BCCI and Rajasthan Royals for looking after the players' welfare.

"Rajasthan Royals have been great again with assisting me in having my family here for the IPL. Last time, they were there in Dubai as well, the franchises and BCCI have been great in making this possible, it's all complicated at the moment, but having families around is a big plus," said Buttler.

IPL 2021 is slated to start from April 9 with Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) locking horns in the tournament opener. Rajasthan Royals will play their first game on April 12 against Punjab Kings. (ANI)

