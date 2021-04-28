IPL 2021: CA to monitor situation between now and May 30, thanks BCCI and IPL for keeping everyone safe

Melbourne [Australia], April 27 (ANI): Following Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison's decision to suspend passenger flights from India till May 15, Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association released a statement, saying they are in regular dialogue with all the parties involved in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association are in regular dialogue with players, coaches, match officials and commentators on the ground in India regarding the current situation and we will assist where possible," said CA in its official statement.

"We will continue to liaise closely with the Australian Government following today's announcement that direct flights from India to Australia will be paused until May 15, and monitor the situation between now and the tournament's scheduled conclusion on May 30," it added.

Cricket Australia also thanked the BCCI and IPL organising committee for keeping everyone safe in a bio-secure bubble.

"We thank the BCCI and IPL for their efforts to keep everyone safe in the tournament's bio-secure bubble. Once again, our thoughts are with the people of India during this challenging time," the statement added.



Australia Prime Minister Morrison on Tuesday said the Australian cricketers taking part in the ongoing IPL 2021 will have to arrange flights "under their own resources" if direct flights from India to Australia is suspended when the tournament gets over on May 30.

Morrison said since the cricketers have not travelled as a part of an Australian tour, he sees them returning to Australia using their own arrangements.

"They've travelled there privately ... this wasn't part of an Australian tour," the Australian PM told reporters as quoted by 7news.com.au.

"They're under their own resources. And they'll be using those resources to, I'm sure, to see them return to Australia in accordance with their own arrangements," he added.

While there have been rumours that the Australian players want to return home, sources in the know of developments in Cricket Australia have informed ANI that the players involved in the IPL want to compete in the league till the end.

"The players are intending to remain until the end of the tournament unless something changes dramatically. The media reports citing otherwise are incorrect," the CA source said. (ANI)

