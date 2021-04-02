IPL 2021: Captaincy will take Pant's game to another level, says Kaif

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer and Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Mohammad Kaif feels captaincy will take wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant's game to the next level.

Delhi Capitals on Tuesday appointed Pant as the captain of the side for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The wicket-keeper batsman will step in as skipper for the 14th edition of the tournament as regular skipper Shreyas Iyer hurt his left shoulder during the recently concluded India-England ODI series.

Kaif, who played 125 ODIs and 13 Tests for India, also wished a speedy recovery to Iyer on Friday.



"Wishing a speedy recovery to @ShreyasIyer15who captained us in our dream run to the IPL final. All the best to our dilli ka kadak launda, @RishabhPant17. I'm sure captaincy will take his game to yet another level," Kaif tweeted.

On his new role, Pant in a statement had said, "Delhi is where I grew up, and where my IPL journey began six years ago. To lead this team one day is a dream I've always harboured. And today, as that dream comes true, I feel humbled. I am truly grateful, especially to our team owners, who considered me capable enough for this role. With an amazing coaching staff, and a plethora of accomplished seniors around me, I can't wait to give my absolute best for Delhi Capitals."

Earlier in the day, England batsman Sam Billings has lauded his skipper Pant and said the 23-year-old is probably the best young player he has ever seen.

Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10. (ANI)

