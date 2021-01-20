IPL 2021: CSK retain Raina, release Kedar, Chawla and Vijay

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 20 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday released Harbhajan Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Murali Vijay and Piyush Chawla from the squad.

Shane Watson who had retired after the IPL 2020 season will also not be seen in action. Apart from the Aussie all-rounder, no other foreign player has been released from the squad.

CSK retained players: MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Narayan Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Lungi Ngidi, Sai Kishore.

Released players: Kedar Jadhav, Monu Singh, Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson, Piyush Chawla.

With the mini-auction inching closer, franchises looking to retain players were asked to complete the process by Wednesday.

Mahendra Dhoni-led CSK had a dismal outing in last year's IPL. The Chennai based franchise finished at the seventh position in the points table.

In the 2020 season, Kedar Jadhav received a lot of flak from fans after his underwhelming performances. Suresh Raina had missed the IPL 2020 season after pulling out of the tournament due to personal reasons.

CSK has won the IPL thrice and it is regarded as one of the most successful franchises in T20 history. (ANI)