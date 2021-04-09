IPL 2021: CSK sign Behrendorff as replacement for Hazlewood

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings have signed Australia pacer Jason Behrendorff as a replacement for Josh Hazlewood for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The left-arm quick has featured in 11 ODIs and seven T20Is so far. This is Behrendorff's second IPL team, having represented Mumbai Indians in 2019 where he played five matches and picked as many wickets.

Earlier in the month, Hazlewood pulled out of the IPL. He was set to depart for India with Australia's IPL-bound players, but the pacer decided to give this year's IPL a miss in order to spend some time with his family.



"It's been a long 10 months in bubbles and quarantine at different times, so I decided to have a rest from cricket and spend some time at home and in Australia in the next two months. We've got a big winter ahead too. The West Indies is going to be a long tour, with Bangladesh T20 tour potentially thrown on the end of that," cricket.com.au had quoted Hazlewood as saying.

"Then potentially the T20 World Cup leading into the Ashes, so it's a big 12 months, as it always is with Australia, and I want to give myself the best chance to be mentally and physically ready for that. That's the decision I've made, and it sits pretty well with me," he had added.

Chennai Super Kings will commence their campaign with a match against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. (ANI)

