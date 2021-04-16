IPL 2021: CSK win toss, elect to bowl against Punjab Kings

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday won the toss and elected to bowl against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Wankhede Stadium.

At the time of the toss, Dhoni said: "We will bowl first. We will get hit off good deliveries but it is important to assess as a bowler. Cricket is a mental game and adaptability is a key factor. Overall it's a mental game than a physical aspect. Looks a bit tacky and a bit more grass. A bit of dew settles down a bit and in the second innings as well, the first few overs are really crucial. We are playing the same team."

On the other hand, KL Rahul said: "We did well in the last game and we should try and assess the pitch and put some runs on the board. Pitch looks good. When any set batter is batting it is tough to control and I try to encourage my bowlers and even if they go for runs it's okay. Supporting them and backing them is really important. No changes for us. Same team."



Punjab Kings upstaged Rajasthan Royals in their first game and would be looking to make it two wins on the trot on Friday. On the other hand, CSK lost their opener against Delhi Capitals and would be looking to turn the tide against Punjab.

Teams: CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)

