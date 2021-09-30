IPL 2021: CSK win toss, opt to bowl against SRH

Sharjah [UAE], September 30 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Speaking at the toss, MS Dhoni said, "We'll bowl first because of the smaller dimensions and looks like a fresh wicket. When you keep playing here, it tends to slow down. It may not be as slow as the other wickets today. In a tournament like this, it becomes difficult to come back. This year, all the boys have been brilliant. Taking one game at a time helps. We are thinking about executing our plans. Bravo comes back for Sam."

Meanwhile, SRH skipper Kane Williamson said, "Looks a little bit better than some of the others. We have to assess the conditions as quickly as possible. We need to adjust. For us, it's trying to build on the last performance. We are going in with the same side. The guys are looking forward to it."



After three wins to start the UAE leg, CSK will hope to continue the momentum. On the other hand, SRH returned to winning ways when they defeated Rajasthan Royals on Monday.

CSK Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

SRH Playing XI: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kane Williamson(c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma (ANI)





