IPL 2021: Cummins donates $50,000 to PM Cares Fund for purchase of oxygen supplies for Indian hospitals

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 26 (ANI): Australia and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Pat Cummins on Monday informed he has donated to PM-Cares fund to help purchase oxygen supplies for India's hospitals.

Last week, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in line with PM Narendra Modi's direction of boosting the availability of oxygen to hospitals, the PM CARES Fund has given in-principle approval for allocation of funds for installation of 551 dedicated Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Medical Oxygen Generation Plants inside public health facilities across the country.

Cummins also urged fellow players who are participating in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, to come forward and donate for the same. The Australian pacer has donated $50,000 to the PM-Cares Fund.

"India is a country I've come to love dearly over the years and the people here are some of the warmest and kindest I've ever met. To know so many are suffering so much at this time saddens me greatly," Cummins said in a statement on Twitter.

"There has been quite a bit of discussion over here as to whether it is appropriate for the IPL to continue while COVID-19 infection rates remain high. I'm advised that the Indian Government is of the view that playing the IPL while the population is in lockdown provides a few hours of joy and respite each day at an otherwise difficult time for the country.



"As players, we are privileged to have a platform that allows us to reach millions of people that we can use for good. With that in mind, I have made a contribution to the "PM Cares Fund," specifically to purchase oxygen supplies for India's hospitals," he informed.

"I encourage my fellow IPL players -- and anyone around else the world who has been touched by India's passion and generosity -- to contribute. I will kick it off with $50,000," Cummins added.

The KKR pacer is hopeful that the amount he has donated will make a difference to someone amid the rising COVID-19 cases in India.

"At times like this it is easy to feel helpless. I've certainly felt that of late. But I hope by making this public appeal we can all channel our emotions into action that will bring light into people's lives," said Cummins.

"I know my donation isn't much in the grand scheme of things, but I hope it will make a difference to someone," he added.

This comes after several Australian cricketers opted out of the ongoing IPL. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday confirmed that two Australian players -- Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson -- will be heading back for personal reasons.

Rajasthan Royals pacer Andrew Tye opted out of the ongoing tournament on Sunday. India and Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has also announced that he would be taking a break from the ongoing IPL season as he wants to extend support to his family who are currently battling Covid-19. (ANI)

