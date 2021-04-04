IPL 2021: Curfew won't hurt travel from hotel to stadium as we are in bubble, says BCCI official

By Baidurjo Bhose

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): With the Maharashtra government implementing curfew on weekends, the first question that comes to mind is how would the teams travel to the Wankhede Stadium for the Indian Premier League 2021 games. But the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has said it won't affect the hosting of the games.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments in the BCCI said that since the teams are in a bubble and will be travelling in buses which are also part of the bubble, it will not be a problem.



"See, not just the teams, but also the buses and drivers and everything is inside the bio-secure bubble. So, travelling to the stadium on match-days will not be a problem. Regular tests are being done on those working around the teams as well just like it was last year in the UAE. The curfew won't hurt travel to and from the stadium," the source said.

The BCCI is also thinking of players' vaccination ahead of the IPL with BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla saying that the board will get in touch with the Health Ministry for players' vaccination.

"In order to cope with this coronavirus rise, I think the only solution is to get vaccinated. BCCI is also thinking on those lines that players should be vaccinated. Nobody knows when coronavirus is going to end and you can't give a deadline that by this time frame, it will not be there so players can play easily. So, I think now will have to think over that. Vaccination should be done for the players also," Shukla told ANI.

When asked if BCCI has written to the Health Ministry regarding players' vaccination, Shukla said the BCCI is mulling over the idea and they will definitely get in touch with the ministry that players should be vaccinated. (ANI)

