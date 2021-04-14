IPL 2021: DC all-rounder Woakes says team has picked on a few things from RR's game against Punjab

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): Sanju Samson's knock of 119 runs of just 63 balls might have come in a losing cause against the Punjab Kings, but the Rajasthan Royals skipper surely has set alarm bells ringing in the other camps in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

And Delhi Capitals all-rounder Chris Woakes said everyone in the camp watched and analysed Samson's innings to get prepared ahead of their match against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.

"It was a good game to watch as a neutral. It was a really good chase by Rajasthan, but unfortunately, they came up a little bit short, however, Sanju Samson played an incredible innings," said Woakes in a DC release.

"We watched the game and picked up on a few things that we would like to do against them. But every IPL game is a new game, new day, probably a new surface, and whichever team adapts better on the day will probably win the game," he added.

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes was ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2021 due to a finger injury on Tuesday.



"You want the world's best players playing in the tournament and Ben has done that in the IPL for a few years so it's a shame for him to miss out on the rest of the tournament. I feel for him as a friend as well. But I am sure that he'll come back stronger," said Woakes.

In their first match, Shikhar Dhawan played a blistering knock of 85 from 54 balls, while Prithvi Shaw smashed 72 runs off 38 balls to help Delhi Capitals defeat CSK by seven wickets.

Woakes expressed that all the players in the Delhi set-up are eager to show their mettle in the upcoming matches.

"It's great to get off to a good start. Winning the first game gives a lot of confidence to the team. Everyone's eager to get going. But it's just one performance and there are a lot of games ahead in the IPL," said Woakes.

"We have to play against some good teams, so we won't be getting ahead of ourselves. However, everyone in the group is confident and looking forward to the next few games," he signed off. (ANI)

