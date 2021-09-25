IPL 2021: DC spinner R Ashwin bags 250th T20 wicket

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 25 (ANI): India's ace spinner R Ashwin bagged his 250th T20 wicket on Saturday while playing for Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter against Rajasthan Royals here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Ashwin struck in his first over of the match as David Miller was stumped. It was poor cricket from the South Africa left-hander as he stepped out and attempted a slog but missed the ball by a mile.

Earlier batting first, Shreyas Iyer fought a lone battle at the top before Shimron Hetmyer hit a quickfire 28 to help Delhi Capitals reach a respectable 154/6 in their 20 overs.



Iyer hit a 32-ball 43 before he was dismissed against the run of play by Rahul Tewatia to get Rajasthan right back into the game. In fact, at one stage it looked like Delhi was aiming for a score in the range of 180 with skipper Rishabh Pant and Iyer looking good in the middle.

But Mustafizur Rahman broke the 62-run stand when he sent back Pant for 24. And that saw the RR bowlers claw their way back into the game.

For RR, while Mustafizur finished with figures of 2/22, Chetan Sakariya took two wickets and gave away 33 runs. (ANI)

