IPL 2021: Defending eight runs of last two overs against PBKS was incredible, says RR all-rounder Parag

Dubai [UAE], September 22 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag has said that it was an incredible job done by his side's bowlers to defend eight runs in the final two overs against Punjab Kings.

Rajasthan Royals registered a thrilling two-run victory over Punjab Kings on Tuesday here at the Dubai International Stadium. Chasing 186, Punjab Kings got off to an excellent start as openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal put on 120 runs for the opening wicket.

However, after this, Rajasthan was able to make a comeback and the side registered a thrilling victory. Kartik Tyagi returned with two wickets and he was adjudged as Man of the Match.



"The mood is really nice, cricket is a really funny game. We were in the driving seat after the first innings but we were poor in the field, the game was slipping away. In the 19th over, I was at mid-off, I told Mustafizur Rahman that do not let it finish in this over and we can have a chance in the final two overs. Defending eight runs of last two overs was incredible," said Parag during a virtual press conference.

"This is the number one spell I have seen in all my career, but I hope Kartik does it for us in the rest of the matches as well. We had a bad day in the field, I rate myself as one of the best fielders, but in the end, I am human and I can drop a catch too," he added.

Earlier, Arshdeep Singh took a five-wicket haul for Punjab Kings as Rajasthan Royals was bundled out for 185. For the Sanju Samson-led side, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mahipal Lamror scored 49 and 43 respectively. For Punjab, Mohammed Shami also scalped three wickets.

"Bowlers have perfected the yorker, so the helicopter shot is a way of adding another thing in my armoury. It did not pay off well today but then I am confident, in the next match, if I get the same ball, I'll try the same thing," said Parag.

Rajasthan Royals will next lock horns against Delhi Capitals on Saturday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

