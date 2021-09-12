IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Chris Woakes pulls out

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): After Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan, third English player -- Chris Woakes has pulled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season which will be played in the UAE.

As a result, Woakes would not be joining the Delhi Capitals' squad in Dubai. Sources in the know of developments confirmed Woakes unavailability for the remainder of the IPL.

"Yes, that's right. Woakes has pulled out citing personal reasons and he would not be joining the Delhi Capitals camp," the source said.

Punjab Kings on Saturday had announced that South African batsman Aiden Markram will replace England's Dawid Malan for the IPL 2021. Malan has pulled out of the IPL 2021 ahead of the resumption of the 14th edition of the season.



"Markram will replace Dawid Malan who is taking some time off to be with his family before the T20 World Cup and the Ashes Series," Punjab Kings said in a statement.

Jonny Bairstow too will miss plying his trade for SunRisers Hyderabad this season and the same was confirmed by sources in the team management. "Bairstow will not be available for the remaining IPL this season. We are working on finding a suitable replacement," the source told ANI.

Last month, Punjab Kings signed Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis for Riley Meredith. the side has also picked England leg-spinner, Adil Rashid, to replace Jhye Richardson.

Also, KKR brought Tim Southee on board. The veteran New Zealand pacer will be a replacement for Australia's Pat Cummins. RCB has also brought in Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga as a replacement for Australia's Adam Zampa.

The 14th season of the cash-rich league which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. (ANI)

