IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals capable of performing even better in second half, says Smith

Dubai [UAE], September 10 (ANI): Australia star batsman Steve Smith, who has joined the Delhi Capitals pre-season camp in Dubai, feels that the team can do even better in the second half of the IPL 2021.

The Delhi Capitals are currently at the top of the table with 12 points, registering six wins in eight matches.

"We have to pick up from where we left off. We were playing some really good cricket, getting the results we were after. And I think we can do even better so we should be playing our best cricket in the back end of the tournament. You have to play well enough to get to the final, but hopefully, we can play our best cricket in the final," said Smith in a Delhi Capitals release.

The Australian added that the team will certainly have to build itself again for the remainder of the IPL.



"It's been a few months since we have played together so we have to build again. We have a great squad and we have Shreyas Iyer back in the side as well, which adds a lot more to us. He's a quality player and good to see him back out in the park," said Smith.

While speaking about the unfortunate situation around the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith said that he's fortunate to be playing in the IPL during a tumultuous time.

"It's been a very unique time in the world in the last 18 months. We've all had to work together to try and get through this and we have to continue to get through the situation," said Smith.

"I am really fortunate to have a chance to come back for the second half of the tournament. I am looking forward to it. Delhi is sitting at a great spot on the table so hope that we can keep playing some great cricket and be there at the business end of the tournament," he added.

Delhi Capitals will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22 when the IPL 2021 season resumes. (ANI)

