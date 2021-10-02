IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians

Sharjah [UAE], October 2 (ANI): Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

At the time of the toss, DC skipper Rishabh Pant said: "We're going to bowl first. When we played the last time, it felt like a better option to chase here. DC will take one match at a time, and even though we qualified, we will take one at a time. Lalit Yadav is out and Prithvi comes in."

On the other hand, MI skipper Rohit Sharma said: "I was in two minds about batting and bowling. Teams have lost batting first and chasing, so it doesn't matter, we have to play good cricket and put runs on the board. Our bowling is amazing and has restricted oppositions so we just have to bat well and get a par score. We know where we stand at the table but we have to focus on what we have in hand, and on the particular occasion. We have a good squad and have to perform collectively. Jayant Yadav comes into the team in place of Rahul Chahar."

Delhi Capitals had last suffered a loss against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) while Mumbai Indians registered a win over Punjab Kings. Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals is at the second spot in the points table while Mumbai Indians is sixth.

Playing XI: Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult. (ANI)