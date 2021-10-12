IPL 2021: Disappointing end but we can hold our heads high, says Virat Kohli

Sharjah [UAE], October 12 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli said he is proud of the character shown by the team throughout the season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Kohli scored 39 runs off 33 balls, but it wasn't enough as RCB lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by four wickets in the Eliminator of the IPL in Sharjah on Monday.

"Not the result we wanted but I am so proud of the character shown by the boys throughout the tournament. A disappointing end but we can hold our heads high. Thank you to all the fans, management and the support staff for your constant support," Kohli tweeted.



Virat Kohli's journey as skipper of the franchise came to an end on Monday after losing the knock-out game against KKR. When the UAE leg of the IPL 2021 resumed, Kohli went on to announce that he would step down as the skipper of the franchise after the ongoing edition.

Kohli had become the regular captain at Royal Challengers in 2013 and he has been a part of the franchise as a player since the inception of the IPL in 2008.

Under Virat Kohli, RCB had reached the finals of IPL in 2016 and it was in the same edition that Kohli registered the most number of runs by a batter in a single season.

Kohli will also step down as Team India's T20I captain after the upcoming T20 World Cup. (ANI)

