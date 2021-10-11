IPL 2021 Eliminator: Narine scalps four wickets as KKR restrict RCB to 138/7

Sharjah [UAE], October 11 (ANI): Sunil Narine returned with figures of 4-21 as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to 138/7 in their Eliminator encounter of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Opting to bat first, RCB got off to a good start as openers Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal put on 49 runs inside the first six overs. However, KKR was able to get the breakthrough in the 6th over as Lockie Ferguson dismissed Padikkal (21). Hero from the game against Delhi Capitals, Srikar Bharat (9) failed to leave a mark with the bat, and RCB was reduced to 69/2 in the 10th over.



Kohli and Glenn Maxwell put on 19 runs for the third wicket but to make matters worse for RCB, Kohli (39) departed in the 13th over as he was bowled by Sunil Narine. Soon after, AB de Villiers (11) was also bowled by Narine, and RCB was left at 102/4 in the 15th over.

Narine continued with his wicket-taking spree as he went on to dismiss big-hitting Maxwell (15) and RCB was left in all sorts of troubles in the backend. In the final three overs, RCB struggled to get some big hits and in the end, the side had to settle with a score of under the 140-run mark.

Brief Scores: RCB 138/7 (Virat Kohli 39, Devdutt Padikkal 21, Sunil Narine (4-21) vs KKR. (ANI)

