IPL 2021: England batsman Jason Roy 'on his way' to join SRH in UAE

Dubai [UAE], September 14 (ANI): England and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batsman Jason Roy is "on his way" to join the team's camp in UAE for the resumption of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

SRH on Tuesday shared a picture of the English batsman, who is waiting to join the team ahead of the IPL.

"The explosive English opener is on his way to the #Risers camp," SRH tweeted.

Jason Roy also expressed his excitement and said, "See you all soon!"

Meanwhile, star spinner Rashid Khan and all-rounder Mohammad Nabi have joined SRH in UAE and are currently undergoing quarantine.



The team management is confident that they will be kept in the best frame of mind as they ply their trade in the second half of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the team management confirmed the two Afghanistan players have joined the team and are currently completing their quarantine period.

Also, the Indian Premier League players coming in from the Caribbean Premier League and the South Africa-Sri Lanka series will undergo two-day isolation before they join their respective team bubbles.

The bubble to bubble transfer means they will not need to quarantine for six days with an eye on COVID-19.

The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians. (ANI)

