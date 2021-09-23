IPL 2021: Enjoying wearing Orange Cap and the way I'm timing the ball, says Dhawan

Dubai [UAE], September 23 (ANI): Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan said he is enjoying being the leading run-scorer in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant played unbeaten knocks of 47 and 35 runs respectively as Delhi Capitals chased down the target of 135 with eight wickets in hand and 13 balls to spare against SunRisers Hyderabad on Wednesday.

"I'm enjoying wearing the cap, I'm enjoying the way I'm timing the ball. Not very true, this surface, it stopped a bit, and we had to plan the game according to the wicket. So it was good to go out there and secure a win. I consciously made an effort to increase the tempo and strike-rate, because I wanted to be an impactful player for my side," Dhawan told host broadcaster Star Sports after the game ended.



Dhawan has so far scored 422 runs from nine matches in the ongoing season. Even in the game against SRH, the left-hander managed to play a knock of 42 runs.

"It was just about the execution. Rabada and Nortje are our gun bowlers. Rabada always gets us the wicket. Nortje has great pace and his game has improved too, so they are troubling the batsmen. Absolutely enjoying being at the top of the table," he added.

With this win, the franchise rose to the top spot in the IPL standings with 14 points.

In the match against SRH, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje took five wickets between themselves as SunRisers was restricted to 134/9 in the allotted twenty overs. For Kane Williamson's side, Abdul Samad top-scored with a knock of 28 runs. Delhi Capitals will next square off against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday. (ANI)

