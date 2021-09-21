IPL 2021: Everyone is excited to start off well, says RR pacer Mustafizur Rahman

Dubai (UAE), September 21 (ANI): Ahead of Rajasthan Royals' match on Tuesday against Punjab Kings, the franchise's Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman has once again spoken on the need to focus on the process and says his team is "really excited to start off well."

"When you are playing in these conditions, it is important to start off well. I think if we can manage to maintain our process and are able to follow the things we've planned and execute them on the field, then we will definitely come out on top," expressed the 26-year-old.

Having helped his country to a first-ever T20I series win against New Zealand earlier this month, Mustafizur also commented on RR's approach. "We don't want to be looking too ahead of ourselves, and want to just go match-by-match. We know what we want to do, and it is to win matches, and have a great IPL season, and I believe today will be the first of those matches. Everyone in the group is really excited to start off well."

The left-arm pacer currently has 8 wickets in 7 matches of IPL 2021, and refers to his time with the Royals so far as satisfying. "I think most teams in the IPL are very good, but I have absolutely enjoyed my time with the Royals. We are the first-ever champions of the IPL, and I feel really proud and satisfied to be able to perform for the franchise. I also feel really valued here and just hope to keep performing in the remainder of this season."



Disclosing what the four key factors to his good bowling form are, Mustafizur said, "For me, bowling doesn't mean that you need to have several variations. I like to keep things simple, and I think I've got four key things that I do really well, which is to bowl -- in the right areas, a good slower bowl, a quick yorker and a great bouncer."

"I believe it is not necessary to have too many things in your armoury but to focus on the things you do well," he added.

Having played in the UAE before, 'The Fizz' also added that the conditions will be familiar. "I've been there in 2014 to play at the U-19 Asia Cup, and I think the conditions there are very similar to what we find across Asia and even back home in Bangladesh. I also know it'll be hot, but I'm not worried about it and am quite used to it," he gushed.

"I'm very confident with the boys coming in, they've all performed well at the international level and the franchise has chosen them because they have performed well. So, I feel we will have a strong unit."

Signing off, the pacer did agree that the IPL season will serve as good preparation for the T20 World Cup. "Obviously, it will be really good preparation for me because I can then go back when the World Cup starts and share information with my teammates on how the wickets were. Not all of my teammates are playing in the IPL, so I can pass on the knowledge, and I hope it will be very important for the team," he expressed. (ANI)

