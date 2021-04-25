IPL 2021: Feels good when captain, team management backs you, says Bishnoi

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 24 (ANI): Punjab Kings' spinner Ravi Bishnoi has said that he feels good when his skipper KL Rahul and team management back him to deliver during pressure situations.

KL Rahul and Chris Gayle played unbeaten knocks of 60 and 43 as Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by nine wickets with 14 balls to spare here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. Mayank Agarwal also chipped in with a knock of 25 from 20 balls and the only wicket for Mumbai Indians was taken by Rahul Chahar as he dismissed Mayank.

"Feels good when the captain and team management supports you. It feels good when you get to bowl during the difficult junctures of the game. If you deliver in pressure situations, it increases the faith of your captain and team management," said Bishnoi while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference.



Earlier, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav played knocks of 63 and 33 respectively as Mumbai Indians posted a score of 131/6 in the allotted twenty overs.

Kieron Pollard remained unbeaten on 16 to take MI's score past the 130-run mark. For Punjab, Mohammed Shami and Ravi Bishnoi scalped two wickets each.

"I was just looking to work on bowling consistently. The skipper KL Rahul was backing me, he told me that I will get a chance, I just need to wait. The wicket was supporting the spinners so I was just looking to bowl wicket to wicket. I was looking to bowl stump-to-stump and not give the batters any width," said Bishnoi.

"Mumbai Indians are five-time champions, they are a good team, I knew the wicket was difficult. I was just focusing on my bowling," he added.

Punjab Kings is now at the fifth position in the IPL points table with 4 points from 5 games. The side will next take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

