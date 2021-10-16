IPL 2021: Gaikwad wins Orange Cap, Harshal Patel takes Purple

Dubai [UAE], October 15 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter, Ruturaj Gaikwad held the Orange Cap, while Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowler Harshal Patel took the Purple Cap in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 24-year-old Gaikwad registered a total of 635 runs in 16 matches in the IPL 2021.

On the other hand, the 30-year-old Harshal scalped 32 wickets in 15 matches of this IPL season. During the course of this season, Harshal tied the record of CSK bowler Dwayne Bravo of taking the most wickets in a single IPL edition.



Faf du Plessis' 86-run knock backed up by a spirited bowling performance helped CSK defeat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 27 runs in the final of IPL 2021 here at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

With this, MS Dhoni's lineup won the IPL trophy for the fourth time, having previously won the tournament in 2010, 2011, and 2018.

RCB ended its IPL 2021 campaign in third place with 18 points on the points table. RCB lost against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Eliminator game of IPL 2021 on October 11. (ANI)

