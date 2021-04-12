IPL 2021: I am fortunate as KKR has some of the biggest hitters, says Prasidh

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 12 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Prasidh Krishna has said he feels fortunate as his side has some of the biggest hitters in the game and he does not have to bowl against them in Indian Premier League (IPL).

Prasidh returned with two wickets on Sunday as KKR defeated SunRisers Hyderabad by 10 runs in the third game of the IPL 2021 here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

"I was trying my best to get the pace up. There wasn't much in the wicket and I had to put in something to get the ball to the keeper. We had a very good 10-day camp to get everyone into good nick and it's nice that everyone has chipped in. The wicket was slow, not easy to hit off a length which I realised while bowling and they (Rana and Tripathi) did really well," Prasidh told host broadcaster Star Sports at the end of the game.



"Vijay Hazare Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali and all those games have gotten me game time and helped me with my performances. Confidence is upbeat now because I am coming off a good series and I hope to contribute further for my team. Some of the biggest hitters are in my side, so I am quite fortunate. But all the players are down to earth and it's really nice being part of this team," he added.

SRH suffered a 10-run defeat against KKR after Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi's knocks of 80 and 53 were backed by a spirited bowling performance by the Eoin Morgan-led side.

Earlier, Rana and Tripathi played knocks of 80 and 53 respectively as KKR posted a total of 187/6 in the allotted twenty overs. Andre Russell (5) failed to leave a mark with the bat as he was dismissed by Rashid Khan. In the final two overs, Dinesh Karthik (22*) managed to add a few crucial runs and KKR's total went beyond the 185-run mark. (ANI)

