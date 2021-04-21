IPL 2021: I still have plenty in the tank left in me, says Gayle

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 21 (ANI): Chris Gayle might be one of the oldest cricketers featuring in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) but the Punjab Kings batsman still has "plenty in the tank" to cause nightmares to opposition bowlers.

In Chennai's grueling conditions, Gayle feels if he can adjust to the environment he'll be at par with the young guns.

"Absolutely, I still have plenty in the tank left in me, looking forward to plenty more cricket. It's a hot day today, you feel you're still a youngster if you can get on with these conditions," Gayle told host broadcaster Star Sports.

Punjab Kings will be facing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and spinner Rashid Khan will try to exploit the conditions like Amit Mishra did on Tuesday against Mumbai Indians.

The Universe Boss feels the game will be tough for both teams and Punjab Kings needs to stay positive in order to get over the line.



"Rashid is a world-class bowler, the conditions absolutely suit him as well, but you need to be positive against him, you'll get scoring opportunities. You can't be on the back-foot when you play against these guys, said Gayle.

"This is going to be a tough game for both sides, but from our point of view, we still need to play positive cricket, having been here before (and having played three games here), they (SRH) know the conditions better than us. But we'll have to believe and stick to our plans, try and execute the basics well," he added.

Earlier this month, Gayle became the first batsman to smash 350 sixes in the IPL. The West Indies batsman (352) achieved the feat during his 40-run knock against Rajasthan Royals when he whacked a maximum over deep square leg off all-rounder Ben Stokes' delivery at the Wankhede.

The Punjab Kings batsman was already leading the charts and his two sixes against Rajasthan Royals only consolidated his position. Former South Africa swashbuckling batsman AB de Villiers is at the second spot having hit 240 sixes in the cash-rich league.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings on Wednesday won the toss and opted to bat against SRH here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. (ANI)

