IPL 2021: If Russell hadn't gotten injured, he would have probably bowled 19th over, says Hussey

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 26 (ANI): After stumbling to a two-wicket loss against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) chief mentor David Hussey on Sunday said that if Andre Russell had not gotten injured then he probably would have bowled the 19th over for the side.

Ravindra Jadeja single-handedly took the game away from Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League encounter at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday as he scored 22 runs off the 19th over as Prasidh Krishna looked on haplessly. The two-wicket win saw CSK return to the top of the table.

"Of course, when Andre went out of the park, he had one over to bowl. Was he going to bowl it, nobody really knows. He bowled particularly well upfront, so he probably was gonna bowl the 19th over. Prasidh Krishna has been an amazing death-over bowler for us. Yeah, he is definitely in our plans, unfortunately, he got beaten by a better player today in Jadeja. Knowing Prasidh Krishna, he is going to come back and dominate," said Hussey while replying to an ANI query during a virtual post-match press conference.



Talking about the extent of Russell's injury, Hussey said, "It is still too early to tell. Russell said that he felt something pop in his hamstring so we have got the best medical staff in the business, they will look after him. Hopefully, nothing too serious with him because he is a key player for us. Hopefully, he comes back and lights up the tournament."

Earlier, Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana scored 45 and 37 respectively as KKR posted 171/6 in the allotted twenty overs. Eoin Morgan's side was struggling at one stage but Dinesh Karthik's cameo of 26 runs of 11 balls helped KKR go past the 170-run mark.

"Eoin Morgan is the captain of our team, he leads and tactically, he is very clever. He is going to be in there for the team. He is batting at number four for us, once he gets going, look out for competition because he is a fine player. He has been there for such a long time. At the time, we have other batters scoring runs for us," said Hussey.

KKR will next lock horns against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday in the IPL. (ANI)

